Brookhaven council delays vote on Overlay District rewrite

The Brookhaven City Council agreed Nov. 28 to delay its vote on the Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay rewrite until Jan. 23 meeting.

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay rewrite is the result of input received from the Character Area Study on Brookhaven residential areas. Throughout the public process of the study, participants provided input about the existing zoning regulations in the Brookhaven-Peachtree Corridor Overlay and the need to better define the community’s vision for this area and provide regulations that would support it.

The Planning Commission on Nov. 1 approved recommending a version of the rewrite that included several tweaks.

The City Council voted in February to award a $135,000 contract to Atlanta-based urban planning firm TSW to rewrite the Overlay District, with the intention of completing the work in six months. The district covers Dresden Drive and Peachtree Road, including the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station.