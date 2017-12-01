Segment of Dunwoody’s Brook Run Trail closed next week

A segment of Brook Run Trail along Barclay Drive, from North Peachtree Road to the Fire Station #18, will be closed Monday, Dec. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. and will re-open by Friday morning, Dec. 8, due to adjacent ballfield construction activity.

The city is currently constructing two new baseball fields adjacent to Brook Run Park and Peachtree Charter Middle School as part of a land agreement between the city and the DeKalb County School District. The two new ballfields will replace the two Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields at Dunwoody Park where the school district is building a new Austin Elementary School.