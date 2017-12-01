Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Dec. 9

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Most lane closures will happen in night and early-morning hours, but some will happen during the day. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 4-8: Eastbound and westbound between Riverside Drive and west of Raider Drive, one left lane and left shoulder. Hours: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 4-8: Eastbound between west of Raider Drive and Riverside Drive, right shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 8-9: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 2 and Dec. 4-8: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Pitts Road, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 4-8: Northbound between Windsor Parkway and Glenridge Connector, one left lane. Hours: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 4-8: Northbound from Northland Drive to Glenridge Connector, right shoulder of collector-distributor lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and one left lane and left shoulder, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dec. 8-9: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 4-8, I-285 westbound between east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Riverside Drive will have one right lane traffic-paced, meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.