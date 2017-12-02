Atlanta City Council allots $5 million for PATH400

The city has now committed to allot $5 million of TSPLOST funding for the PATH400 project.

Atlanta City Council passed on Nov. 20 an ordinance that will direct $5 million of funding from the first two years of proceeds raised by the TSPLOST, a transportation-related sales tax that was passed in 2016.

The planned city of Atlanta portion of PATH400 is planned to run between the Lindbergh area up to the city’s border with Sandy Springs, and eventually will connect to segment in Sandy Springs.

The five-year TSPLOST could raise up to $300 million for streets, sidewalks and traffic signal improvements.

PATH400 was previously approved as a project that could be funded by the TSPLOST.