Register now for Dunwoody’s MLK Day of Service set for Jan. 15

Residents who want to participate in Dunwoody’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service next month are encouraged to register online now.

The event will be Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. at Brook Run Park. People can register to participate in such volunteer activities as planting trees, cleaning up a Dunwoody park, daffodil planting, sharing time at local senior living centers or more can register on the city’s Parks Registration Portal by clicking on the following link, signing in or creating an account and choosing a volunteer location: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/dunwoody-ga/catalog.

Registration ends Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

The MLK Day of Service is a partnership between the city and the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and in cooperation with Brighton Gardens, the Community Assistance Center (CAC), Country Gardens, the Dunwoody Nature Center, I Care Atlanta, Inc., The Daffodil Project and Trees Atlanta.

Volunteers can also donate a new or gently used coat or non-perishable food items to one of the donation bins on the day of the event at the pavilion at Brook Run Park.

Volunteers will check-in at 8:30 a.m.at the pavilion at Brook Run Park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, where the morning will begin with registration, donuts, coffee, music and giveaways. Volunteers can either stay in Brook Run Park or drive to their selected volunteer location with a goal of concluding activities at noon.