Brookhaven Police officer saves life of construction worker

A Brookhaven Police officer is being commended by the city for saving the life of a construction worker during a recent construction accident.

Officer Sarah Miller used an AED (automated external defibrillator) on Nov. 21 to save the life of Carlos Moran, a construction worker who was electrocuted during a construction accident at a site near the Johnson Ferry Road Kroger.

Chief Gary Yandura said in an interview that Miller heard and saw an explosion while on patrol and in the parking lot of the Kroger and immediately went to check to see what happened. She found two construction workers on the ground who had been electrocuted and were surrounded by a group of people.

The two construction workers were identified as Carlos Moran and Miguel Zabaleta. Miguel Zabaleta was conscious and breathing on his own. Carlos Moran was at the base of a hill with CPR in progress by other co-workers. Miller told them to continue CPR while she retrieved her city-issued AED, according to police.

According to Yandura, the two workers had been putting up scaffolding against a building and one of the poles slipped and hit a power line, causing an explosion and electrocuting them both.

Miller used her AED to shock Moran who began to breathe on his own. Both patients were transported to Grady Hospital for further treatment and are expected to make a full recovery. “She got [Moran] breathing again and his heart beating again,” Yandura said. “His wife was so appreciative and kept calling, saying thank you. It appears he’s going to be fine.” Yandura said plans are in the works to recognize Miller and others who performed CPR and helped the two men and a future City Council meeting.