Groundbreaking set for BeltLine trail in Buckhead’s Memorial Park

Officials will break ground on the Northwest BeltLine Connector Trail on Dec. 12.

This will mark the official beginning of the project that will bring a multiuse path to the northwestern end of Atlanta Memorial Park.

The project will include construction of a 10-foot-wide multiuse trail along the north side of Peachtree Creek on Woodward Way west of Northside Drive. A new bridge over the creek connecting to the existing Northwest Beltline Corridor at Dellwood Drive and Colonial Homes Circle will also be constructed, according to the Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy.

The trail is planned to connect with other sidewalks and BeltLine trails in and near the park. The Northside BeltLine Trail has already been built on the south end of the park.

The project is being funded by the city of Atlanta’s TSPLOST and the PATH Foundation.