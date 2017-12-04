Atlanta, Fulton runoff Election Day is Dec. 5

A new Atlanta mayor, a new Fulton County Commission chair, a new Atlanta City Council president and a new state senator will be chosen by local voters in runoff elections on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Atlanta mayor

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, both members of City Council, are vying for the Mayor’s Office. Bottoms responded to a Reporter questionnaire about Buckhead issues, and both candidates attended local candidate forums before the general election, where they discussed such topics as race and activism, transit and President Trump, and city ethics and the Amazon headquarters bid. Norwood is a Buckhead resident.

Fulton County chair

Robb Pitts and Keisha Waites are competing for the Fulton County chair seat, a countywide position. The candidates recently discussed their leadership styles and the county’s property tax assessment problems in Reporter interviews.

Atlanta City Council president

Felicia Moore and Alex Wan are vying for the council presidency. For the Reporters’ Voters Guide to those candidates, including their positions on Buckhead issues, click here.

State Senate District 6

Jaha Howard and Jen Jordan – both Democrats – are vying for the state Senate district that includes most of Buckhead and parts of Sandy Springs and Cobb County. The candidates recently discussed Fulton County property tax issues, transit funding and LGBT rights in Reporter interviews.