Brookhaven celebrating 5th anniversary Dec. 15

Brookhaven celebrates five years of cityhood with an anniversary event that is free and open to the public on Friday, Dec. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter, 4386 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven.

“We have accomplished quite a lot in Brookhaven’s first five years, and we are positioned to make our city an even better place in the years to come,” said Mayor John Ernst in a prepared statement. “I hope all residents come out to celebrate the success of Brookhaven.”

The event will be hosted by Mayor Ernst and will include refreshments, reflections, photography and displays over the five years of incorporation. Free child care will be provided on site, supervised by the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department. Displays will also be located at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road, for the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Dec. 12.

The five-year festivities officially begin with the City’s “Light Up Brookhaven” tree lighting event on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. This event includes lighting the Christmas tree and Hanukkah display at 7 p.m., preceded by musical entertainment, free crafts and refreshments, a hot chocolate sale hosted by local Girl Scouts, and a visit from Santa with whom parents can take pictures of the kids.

Toys for Tots donations will also be accepted at both events and at Brookhaven City Hall for the first two weeks of December.