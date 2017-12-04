MARTA to host live music at Sandy Springs, Buckhead stations

Local musicians will perform at MARTA stations in Buckhead and Sandy Springs throughout December.

MARTA has announced that 20 musicians representing multiple genres will perform at several stations during the holiday season, including at the Lindbergh Station in Buckhead and the North Springs Station in Sandy Springs.

A musician will perform at the North Springs Station on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 and at the Lindbergh Station on Dec. 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22. All the performances will be from 4 to 7 p.m., according to a press release.

One percent of MARTA’s annual budget is allocated for arts-related programs. The 20 musicians were selected through an audition held in September, the release said.

“Atlanta is an incredible hub of dynamic talent in the arts,” said MARTA Arts Administrator Katherine Dirga in a press release. “Offering live music to our patrons makes the holiday commute more enjoyable and provides a large audience for local musicians,” Dirga said.