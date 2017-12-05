Jordan wins state Senate District 6 seat

Jen Jordan won the state Senate District 6 seat in the Dec. 5 special runoff election in a victory over fellow Democrat Jaha Howard.

Jordan, an attorney from Cobb County, won 63.9 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. She replaces Hunter Hill, a Republican who resigned to run for governor, in the Senate seat, which includes most of Buckhead, parts of central and southern Sandy Springs, and southern Cobb County.

Jordan won 10,681 votes to Howard’s 6,017. In Buckhead and Sandy Springs, Jordan dominated the vote, with Howard winning only two precincts; it was the reverse situation in Cobb.

In a previous interview, Jordan said hopes to create legislation protecting children’s health insurance coverage; boost transit funding; and oppose a senior exemption for school property taxes in Fulton County.

In the eight-way Nov. 7 general election, Jordan and Howard were the top vote-getters, guaranteeing the district would flip to Democratic representation for the first time in five years, to the surprise of some GOP leaders.