Atlanta mayoral race too close to call

Keisha Lance Bottoms has claimed victory in the extremely tight Atlanta mayoral race, but her opponent Mary Norwood is demanding a recount and has not conceded.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting in the Dec. 5 runoff election, Bottoms received 46,464 votes and Norwood received 45,705, a separation of only 759 votes.

Bottoms was joined by Mayor Kasim Reed at her election watch party, where they both claimed Bottoms had won the election.

Norwood said at her watch party that she will ask for a recount. Provisional ballots and military absentee ballots remain to be counted as well, she said.

“This is very close, and it is not over yet,” Norwood said in a statement to supporters at her watch party.