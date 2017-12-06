Dunwoody hosts ‘Walk with a Doc’ Dec. 9 at Brook Run Park

The city of Dunwoody and program partner Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital are providing community members with a chance to take active steps toward better health through the new Walk with a Doc program.

The Walk with a Doc event will take place on Dec. 9 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road on the front field, opposite the playground, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The free Walk with a Doc monthly exercise and education initiative takes place the second Saturday of each month. Pre-registration is not required. The program is focused on getting participants active in a Dunwoody park while conferring with a healthcare professional host who can provide support to walkers and answer questions during the walk.