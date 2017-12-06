Moore to be next Atlanta City Council president

Felicia Moore will be the next Atlanta City Council president after defeating her opponent Alex Wan in the Dec. 5 runoff election.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Moore won 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results. Moore received 46,512 votes to Wan’s 38,816.

Wan won almost all the precincts in Buckhead, except for three in the Lindbergh area. Wan represents the Lindbergh area as the District 6 city councilmember. Moore, who serves as the District 9 councilmember, won most of the precincts in west and southwest Atlanta.