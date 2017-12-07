Breakfast with Santa for Sandy Springs school kids coming Dec. 16

The 25th annual “Breakfast with Santa Claus” for children ages 4 through 12 will be held by the North Perimeter Optimist Club Dec. 16 in Sandy Springs.

Intended for Sandy Springs school children who may not get gifts at home, the event provides a free Chick-fil-A breakfast, a visit with Santa, toys, an ornament-decorating activity, and a look at city fire trucks.

The breakfast runs 9 to 11 a.m. at the Dorothy Benson Center, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive.

Gift donations are being accepted at the center and Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the city’s four fire stations: 135 Johnson Ferry Road; 6025 Raider Drive; 1425 Spalding Drive; and 4697 Wieuca Road.

For more information, call Jake Duffy at 404-713-1888.