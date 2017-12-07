Brookhaven Planning Commission OKs Boys & Girls Club redevelopment

A proposed townhome and single-home development at the site of the Boys & Girls Club on North Druid Hills got the OK from the Brookhaven Planning Commission at its Dec. meeting and will now go before the City Council on Dec. 12.

Commissioners voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the application from Ashton Woods to rezone the site from R-75 (single-family residential) to RM-100 (multi-family residential). The vote is a turnaround from the commission’s original vote in October to recommend denial. Following that vote, the developer asked the City Council for more time to work with the community to gain support.

The project originally started as a 74-unit development, was then lowered to 64 units before gaining the Planning Commission’s OK with 59 units. Of the 59 residential, there will also now be eight detached single-family lots and 10 “manor home” units priced in the $300,000 range to address affordability concerns from city officials.

The proposed development has met with much resistance, especially from those living in the nearby the Brookhaven Heights and Brookhaven Fields neighborhood.

The Boys & Girls Club is moving out of its current home in Brookhaven this month into a larger space in Chamblee.