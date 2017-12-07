Dunwoody code enforcement to pick up in 2018

Dunwoody’s code enforcement department plans to be busier in 2018 by taking a proactive approach beginning Jan. 1 rather than the simply responding to complaints.

James Lemoine, the city’s code enforcement officer who started the job in March, made a brief presentation at the Dec. 3 meeting of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and said a second code enforcement officer was added in September and the two will be seeking out code violations to fix in the New Year.

“We are making some changes,” Lemoine said. “Dunwoody is not playing around anymore.”

The department will continue to respond to complaints, he said.

Illegal signs continue to plague the city and offend some residents who complain about them, especially in the Georgetown area. Lemoine said code enforcement does weekly sweeps for illegal signs but the fight to remove them is continuous.

“It’s an ongoing battle,” he said. “We never get ahead. We are trying to keep up.” He said some 1,000 illegal signs have been picked up since March just in Georgetown.

Part of the problem is trying to catch the illegal sign placers in the act, he said. Many of the signs, for example, have 1-800 numbers and contacting a specific person to tell them to stop placing the signs in the city right-of-way or to issue a citation can be difficult.

Lemoine did say that court convictions of code violations is up 42 percent this year and plans are to continue to take more businesses to court to try to dissuade illegal signs.