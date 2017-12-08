Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Brookhaven

Brookhaven Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident where a pedestrian was struck and sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred Dec. 6 at approximately 7 p.m. on Clairmont Road near Century Place. According to a witness, the victim was seen crossing Clairmont Road when she was struck by a large SUV. The SUV was described as beige or white in color and left the scene traveling westbound toward Buford Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).