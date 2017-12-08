Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Dec. 15

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Dec. 11-15: Eastbound and westbound around Powers Ferry Road, one left lane and left shoulder. Hours: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Dec. 9-10: Southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, right shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 11-15: Northbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 11-15: Southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other traffic changes

On Dec. 11-15, I-285 westbound between east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Riverside Drive will have one right lane traffic-paced, meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.