Brookhaven mayor town hall Dec. 21

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will hold a town hall meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.
Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.
Residents are invited to attend to ask questions of the mayor and city staff in the open forum discussion.
