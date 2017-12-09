Widgetized Section

Posted by on December 9, 2017.

Brookhaven mayor town hall Dec. 21

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will hold a town hall meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.

Residents are invited to attend to ask questions of the mayor and city staff in the open forum discussion.

