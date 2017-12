Fulton County budget forum set for Dec. 12

Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris, who represents Buckhead and parts of Sandy Springs, has scheduled a Dec. 12 forum to discuss the proposed 2018 Fulton County budget.

The forum will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Northside Branch of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library, located at 3295 Northside Pkwy.

It will allow residents of District 3, the district Morris represents, to provide input and ask questions about the proposed budget. The budget can be read in full here.