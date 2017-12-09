New Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority to enter into long-term lease with Nature Center

The new Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority, a board made up of the City Council, is set to enter into a 40-year lease agreement with the Dunwoody Nature Center on Monday, Dec. 11. A meeting of the new authority will be at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, prior to the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

“A driving force for establishing the Authority is the ability to enter into long-term agreements with partners for public land and facilities rather than one-year renewable leases,” Economic Development Director Michael Starling states in a memo to the council.

“The Dunwoody Nature Center is undertaking a capital campaign to add facilities to expand

programming and to meet the growing needs of residents and visitors who use the park. They are requesting a 40-year usage agreement to provide assurances to corporations and foundations that funds donated for capital improvements will be used for the stated purposes and remain under the control of the Nature Center,” the memo states.

The authority was created in July when the council approved a resolution establishing the council to serve as members of the authority.