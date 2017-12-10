Atlanta City Council approves Buckhead master plan

The Buckhead master plan, branded as “BUCKHEAD REdeFINED,” has been incorporated into the city of Atlanta’s official development plan.

The Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance on Dec. 4 allowing the master plan to be added to the city’s comprehensive development plan, which guides land use.

Buckhead REdeFINED was released in August 2017 after three large community meetings. Recommendations included the proposed park over Ga. 400 and Lenox Road streetscape improvements.

Those were two of six “big ideas” included in the plan’s recommendations. Others were developing a public art program; creating a multi-use trail with information on the area’s history; further study of improving the Lenox Road/Ga. 400 interchange and of construction a new Ga. 400 interchange at East Paces Ferry Road; and diversify housing options.