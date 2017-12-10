Brookhaven collecting Toys for Tots through Dec. 15

Residents can drop off donations for Toys for Tots through Dec.15 at city of Brookhaven facilities, including City Hall, Lynwood and Briarwood recreation centers.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any of the facilities between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The following are guidelines from Toys for Tots:

• New and unwrapped toys appropriate for boys and girls from newborn to 12 years old.

• There is always a shortage of toys for ages 0 to 2 and 10 and older. Suggested toys for the older children include makeup kits, hair dryers, watches, colognes, perfumes, basketballs, footballs and other sporting equipment.

• Bicycles are always in very high demand and supplies never meet this demand, according to Toys for Tots officials. Bicycle must be distributed with a helmet.

Collection sites:

Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road

Brookhaven Police Department, 2665 Buford Highway

Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road

Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way

For more information, call 404-637-0508. Visit www.toysfortots.org for additional collection sites.