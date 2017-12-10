Dunwoody council to talk sidewalk policy at Dec. 11 meeting

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council are slated to take up discussion about the city’s sidewalk policy, including expansion into neighborhoods, at its Monday, Dec. 11 meeting beginning at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

“During deliberations on the recently adopted transportation plan update, the city council

suggested that the city may want to consider a policy on expansion of the sidewalk program

into neighborhoods,” Public Works Director Michael Smith states in a memo to council.

“The current policy primarily focuses on completing sidewalks on both sides of all arterial and collector roads. The sidewalk program has been successful in prioritizing projects and the city has completed approximately 11 miles of sidewalk in the 7 years since it was first adopted. This is about half of the total miles of sidewalk included in the program.”