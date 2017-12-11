Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite available for review

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District Rewrite is available for public review based on the input given by City Council at the Nov. 28, 2017 meeting. The public will now have the opportunity to review and analyze the draft version of the Overlay District Rewrite online. The final adoption of the updates will take place at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Anyone interested in reviewing the draft version and/or signing up to receive updates or reviewing project information can visit the project website here: http://www.bpou.info/

The Planning Commission on Nov. 1 recommended approval of the rewrite that also included many of their own tweaks and amendments.

Following initiation of the Character Area Study project commissioned to supplement the 2034 Comprehensive Plan in the summer of 2016, the City Council determined that it was also necessary to complete a study and rewrite of the Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District. A request for proposal for the rewrite was issued by the City on Nov. 18 and a contract was awarded to TSW on Feb. 28.

The study included a series of public and online meetings, and sounding board meetings facilitated by TSW. Public opinion was taken in to consideration and changes to the Overlay District were made accordingly.