Officials certify Atlanta mayoral runoff vote count

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ winning vote margin over Mary Norwood in the Atlanta mayoral runoff election expanded after the official results were certified.

But Norwood has said she plans to request a recount, which can be done now that vote counts are certified. Norwood has 48 hours from Dec. 11 to submit a request, which would automatically be approved because the difference in votes for each candidate is less than 1 percent.

Election officials in both DeKalb and Fulton counties certified the Dec. 5 runoff election vote count on Dec. 11. With all votes in both counties counted, Bottoms now has 832 more votes than Mary Norwood. On Election Night, unofficial totals showed Bottoms had 759 more votes than Norwood.

The official, certified vote count includes provisional, absentee and military ballots that weren’t counted on Election Night and is approved by the Board of Elections in each county.

Bottoms remains in the lead with 46,667, or 50.45 percent. Norwood recieved 45,835 votes, or 49.55 percent. Bottoms now has 73 more votes than Norwood than the vote count released on Election Night.