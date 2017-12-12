Bottoms taps Buckhead businessman for transition team

A prominent Buckhead businessman will help guide the creation of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ mayoral administration.

Bottoms announced Dec. 12 that Larry Gellerstedt, the CEO of Buckhead-based Cousins Properties, has been tapped to co-chair her transition team.

“I love the city and all that it stand for. When the mayor-elect calls and asks you to help out you’re delighted and honored to do so,” Gellerstedt said during a press conference on Dec. 12.

The other co-chair is Vicki Palmer, who was formerly an executive at Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.

“I’m so grateful to have both Vicki and Larry here who both have a deep and abiding love for this city, but also know what it’s like to work within our communities and within our corporate communities,” Bottoms said at the press conference.

Gellerstedt has a long history of service in Atlanta organizations. He currently chairs the Georgia Research Alliance, serves as the vice chair for the Atlanta Committee for Progress and is a trustee for the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, according to his biography on the Cousins website. He formerly chaired Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Midtown Alliance, among others.

Bottoms’ opponent in the mayoral race, Mary Norwood, has contested the results and said she plans to ask for a recount.