Dunwoody recognizes Doug Thompson for service on City Council

Dec. 11, 2017 is now known as Doug Thompson Day to recognize the service of outgoing City Councilmember Doug Thompson.

Thompson served at his last council meeting on Dec. 11 and was thanked by the mayor and other council members with a proclamation. A packed City Hall also thanked him with a standing ovation.

Thompson, who was elected to the council in 2010, announced earlier this year he was stepping down to spend more time with family and his law practice. City activist Tom Lambert was elected in November to replace him and takes office in January.

Thompson was especially recognized for his dedication to trails and park improvements. He has lived in Dunwoody for more than 25 years and was actively involved in the cityhood effort to incorporate Dunwoody.

In a speech, Thompson said he has enjoyed serving the residents of Dunwoody. He also urged council members to travel to other cities to see what works and doesn’t work and bring back fresh idea Dunwoody. He also suggested shorter meetings.

The proclamation:

WHEREAS, Doug Thompson has been an active member of the Dunwoody community for more than 25 years and has called Dunwoody his business home for more than 20 years; and

WHEREAS, Doug Thompson played an integral role in the incorporation and the development of the City of Dunwoody. He championed the initiative to incorporate the City of Dunwoody and served as a persuasive voice and advocate for delivering a solid set of city services to the community; and

WHEREAS, Doug Thompson was first elected to office on July 20, 2010 and has served an invaluable role as a Dunwoody City Council member for seven and a half years. He has been a proponent of smart growth and zoning efforts to protect property values and quality of life; and

WHEREAS, Doug Thompson steadfastly promoted new trails, new park amenities and infrastructure improvements. He was intricately involved with important negotiations including the settlement of the DeKalb County Parks Bond money, negotiations surrounding the purchase of the property currently known as Georgetown Park, Pernoshal Park, and Dunwoody Green, and the land swap between DeKalb County Board of Education and the City, which added 10 acres of property dedicated to city park space; and

WHEREAS, after seven years of service building a strong foundation for the future, Doug Thompson decided not to seek re-election, allowing him more time to focus on family and personal interests.

NOW, THEREFORE I, Denis L. Shortal, Mayor of Dunwoody, do hereby recognize and commend Doug Thompson for his selfless service to the City of Dunwoody; his professionalism and contributions to the community are an example and inspiration to his colleagues, his friends, and his family.

FURTHERMORE, I do hereby proclaim December 11, 2017 as DOUG THOMPSON DAY in the City of Dunwoody and urge all citizens to join me in recognizing Doug Thompson for his service and his accomplishments.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Dunwoody to be affixed this 11th day of December, 2017.

CITY OF DUNWOODY

_______________________

Denis L. Shortal, Mayor

Attest: