Groundbreaking set for new Austin Elementary in Dunwoody

The DeKalb County School District will break ground on the replacement school for Dunwoody’s Austin Elementary on Dec. 15.

The new school is slated to open at the start of the 2019-2020 school year and will be built near the existing facility at the former Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields.

The new facility will feature upgraded technology, an outdoor courtyard and “collaborative learning spaces”, the release said.

The school will be situated on about 10 acres of land, according to the release.

The land was sold by the city to the school district in a 2016 land swap. The county agreed to pay the city $3.6 million and give eventual control of the current Austin Elementary School property to the city. In exchange, the city gave the Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields in Dunwoody Park to the school district to be used as the site for the new school.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the replacement Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields was held earlier this year in September.

DeKalb Superintendent and CEO R. Stephen Green and district representatives will be joined at the groundbreaking by Board of Education members, Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal and Dunwoody City Council members, school administrators, Construction Advisory Committee representatives and others, the press release said.