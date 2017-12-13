CHOA to begin Brookhaven campus development in January

The Brookhaven City Council approved Dec. 12 annexing some 18 acres into the city where the beginning phase of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta massive development of some 80 acres at the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange is set to begin early next year.

CHOA will begin in the next several weeks construction of an 8-story office building and 7-story parking deck on the newly annexed property along the Northeast Expressway. The new construction is part of CHOA’s plans for a massive medical center complex that includes the Center for Advanced Pediatrics now under construction and a 446-bed, $1.3 billion hospital expected to be completed by 2026.

CHOA representatives have said they need to build the new office building and parking deck as soon as possible so it can relocate staff currently working in the office complex on Tullie Circle and Tullie Road into the new building.

Plans are then to tear down the Tullie office complex buildings to make room for the new hospital expected to be between 16-19 stories. CHOA officials say its Egleston Hospital on Clifton Road near Emory University is filled to capacity and it needs to build a new hospital to provide specialized care to children from across the state.

The Dec. 12 vote follows the Dec. 6 vote by the Planning Commission recommending approval. At the Dec. 12 meeting, the council also approved an intergovernmental agreement CHOA made with the Brookhaven Development Authority that includes more than $45 million in CHOA investments that include:

$4.2 million for I-85 underpass improvements and bike/pedestrian connection from the hospital campus to the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

$300,000 for I-85/North Druid Hills Interchange modification report and area beautification.

$10 million for I-85/North Druid Hills Interchange, reconstruction.

$6 million for sewer line upgrades supporting redevelopment in the Buford Highway corridor.

$10 million to purchase from the city 6.27 acres of right of ways within the hospital campus for Tullie Road Northeast and Tullie Circle Northeast. CHOA attorney Woody Galloway has said the city can use this money as it wants but the current thought during negotiations was to put it toward building the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

$14.6 million cap on the anticipated city permits and fees.

In addition to the Center for Advanced Pediatrics and 446-bed replacement hospital, other plans for the campus include support buildings, physical plant and more than 20 acres of green space.