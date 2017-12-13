Dunwoody begins move into new City Hall

Dunwoody officials and staff began moving into its newly renovated city hall building at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road this week. Plans are for the move to be complete by Jan. 2 when the City Council will hold its first meeting of 2018 in its newly upgraded council chambers.

The first department to move is the Dunwoody Police Department which expects to be fully operational in the space on Monday morning, Dec. 18. The city’s Municipal Court will follow shortly thereafter and anticipates being in place and functioning by Dec. 26, according to a city press release.

All other city departments and staff will be up and running in the new building by Tuesday, Jan. 2.

While the Dunwoody City Hall address changes to 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, all city phone and fax numbers, along with staff email addresses remain the same.

“It is critical to ensure our city operations maintain high levels of safety and service throughout the transition into the new city hall,” said Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal in a press release. “City staff has orchestrated a smooth and strategic changeover and we are looking forward to serving the residents and businesses of our city from a more centralized location. This building belongs to the citizens of our city and we are proud to call it our new home.”

The city purchased the new 45,000 square-foot City Hall in August for slightly more than $8 million.

The city plans to host an open house event for the new city hall and provide an opportunity for the public to visit and tour the complex sometime in the later part of the first quarter of 2018.