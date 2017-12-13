Dunwoody Police aid in Sandy Springs robbery, carjacking arrests

Two of four suspects in a Sandy Springs armed robbery and carjacking are in custody following an arrest by Dunwoody Police.

On Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m., a resident on Stratford Court in Sandy Springs reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two people in his driveway. The suspects stole his Lexus sedan vehicle and left, followed by other people in an SUV.

Sandy Springs Police issued an alert, and in response, Dunwoody Police stopped a suspected SUV on Perimeter Center East, arresting two occupants, one of whom police say stayed in the vehicle while the other briefly fled. Police say the SUV had been reported stolen in DeKalb County and contained items “linked” to two Sandy Springs burglaries that happened the same day.

The Lexus was later found abandoned in Dunwoody.

Suspects in custody include Kaleb Jones, 17, of Lithonia, who is charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of first-degree burglary, and a juvenile female, also from Lithonia. In Georgia, 17-year-olds are considered adults for the purposes of criminal charges.

Police are still seeking two other suspects, one of whom they say they have identified as a juvenile.