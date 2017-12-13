Norwood requests recount of Atlanta mayoral election

Mary Norwood has requested a recount of the Dec. 5 mayoral runoff election results after certified vote counts showed Keisha Lance Bottoms received around 900 more votes.

Norwood, a longtime Buckhead resident, notified DeKalb and Fulton elections offices of her request on Dec. 12.

Bottoms’ winning margin was under 1 percent, which allows the recount to move forward. The recount will begin Dec. 15.

In a letter sent to both offices, Norwood and her lawyer, Vincent Russo, allege several voting irregularities occurred during the runoff election and ask that election officials investigate them.

Norwood also requests that officials recount paper absentee ballots by hand, “which should minimize the potential for fault vote counts by the optical scanning devices.”