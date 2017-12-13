Sandy Springs moves ‘State of the City’ speech to City Springs

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul’s annual “State of the City” address for 2018 will be held in the new City Springs facility. Normally held each February at an area hotel, the speech will be delayed to June 26 so it can happen in the new civic center.

The speech and luncheon, co-sponsored by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, will be held in the Studio Theatre, a space that will double as the Sandy Springs City Council chamber. It is the first event to be formally booked at City Springs, though many community and presumably touring events are in the process with announcements expected in January.

“City Springs was envisioned by our residents as a place to gather, enjoy fellowship, and as a home for the City’s stewardship,” Paul said in a press release. “It is fitting that our first booked event for the Studio Theatre focuses on what’s ahead for the city of Sandy Springs.”

Paul has long hankered for an official city venue for his speech and often recalls that the venue for his first edition in 2014 was located in an entirely different city, Brookhaven.

The City Springs complex — located between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway at Roswell Road — also includes a new City Hall, a larger theater, retail space and housing. It is set to open in phases next year, with the housing in January; the park in the spring or summer; City Hall in the summer; and the large Byers Theatre in September.