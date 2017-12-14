Dunwoody Planning Commissions recommends approval of City Hall redevelopment

The Dunwoody Planning Commission voted Dec. 12 to recommend approval of a massive mixed-use development where the city’s current City Hall is located on Perimeter Center East that will include six residential towers and 19-story office tower.

The developer, Grubb Properties, owns 19.5 acres on Perimeter Center East that includes the current City Hall and is seeking to have the property rezoned from office industrial to a Perimeter Center 2 district.

Plans are for the project to be developed in phases over 10 years.

The city is currently moving into its new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road and is expected to be fully moved in by Jan. 2, the date of the next City Council meeting. The council is expected to consider on first read the proposed development.

The Planning Commission deferred a vote on the proposed development last month.

Commissioners asked last month for more information on the impact the proposed development would have on DeKalb Schools. The developer presented a report that stated 65 new students would live in the development when it is fully constructed.

“The apartment block is expected to house a total of 27 students: 14 students at Dunwoody Elementary School, four students at Peachtree Charter Middle School, four students at Dunwoody High School, four students at another DeKalb school, and on in a private school,”

“The three condominium blocks are expected to house a total of 38 students: 13 students at Dunwoody ES, three students at Peachtree Charter MS, seven students at Dunwoody HS, two students at another DeKalb school, and eight students in private schools,” the report states.

“Because all three neighborhood schools are over capacity, the additional enrollment from this

development will require additional portable classrooms on the campuses,” the report concludes.

The property is north of I-285, approximately one-third of a mile east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The site is bounded along the north by Abercorn Avenue, a private and gated road, used

exclusively by the Savannah at Park Place apartment residents, according to a staff memo. The remainder of the site is encircled by Perimeter Center East, a four-lane divided parkway.

Grubb Properties wants to build six residential buildings ranging in height from 12 to 16 stories that would include a total of 1,200 new residential units with a mix of 75 percent owner-occupied and 25 percent rental, according to the staff memo.

Plans also include renovating the six-story building where City Hall is now located at 41 Perimeter Center East as well as the six-story building at 47 Perimeter Center East to include ground-floor retail.

Along the south portion of the site, closer to I-285, the developer plans to demolish the five-story office building to construct a 19-story office tower, according to the staff memo.

The staff memo outlines other components of the proposed development:

• A new east-to-west primary street connection and a new north-to-south secondary street connection that will provide internal pedestrian and bicycle connectivity between the office, residential, retail components. • A new secondary street connection is proposed along the northern and eastern side of the lot. The submitted site plan indicates that the existing streets and frontages along Perimeter Center East will be designed to meet the Perimeter Center Overlay requirements for landscape strips, sidewalks, and street trees. • A 2-acre park space, and a 12-foot multi-use path that bisects the property. The developer has agreed to construct a pedestrian crossing over Perimeter Center East to connect into the multi-use path found east of the property.