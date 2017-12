NPU-B reschedules planning committee meeting

NPU-B has rescheduled its December planning committee meeting to Dec. 19.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Dec. 26 and moved due to it being the day after Christmas.

The meeting will be held at the same time and place it is normally held – 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Phillip located at 2744 Peachtree Road.

Among the projects being heard is the large apartment and retail development proposed for 99 West Paces Ferry Road.