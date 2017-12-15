[Photos] Brookhaven throws party to celebrate fifth anniversary

The city of Brookhaven hosted a fifth anniversary party for residents and local officials at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter with several early founders sharing memories. About 200 people attended the fête that included food, beverages and, of course, birthday cake.

Mayor John Ernst praised the police department and the prior leadership of former mayors J. Max Davis and Rebecca Chase Williams for creating several of the master plans that the city is now working to fulfill.

The city’s first employee, City Clerk Susan Hiott, was recognized for her service for the past five years and Police Chief Gary Yandura, who has also been with the city for its first five years, thanked the community for its extraordinary support.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond stopped by the party and Ernst thanked him for the ongoing positive partnership the city and county have.

Read more about what Ernst, Davis and Williams have to say about the city’s first five years by clicking here.

Several other people who played a key role in the city’s creation also shared some of their thoughts that can be read by clicking here.

Photos Dyana Bagby