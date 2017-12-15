Recount doesn’t alter outcome of Atlanta mayoral election

The recount of the Atlanta mayoral runoff election was completed Dec. 14 and didn’t significantly change the vote count or alter the outcome of the race.

Keisha Lance Bottoms remained in the lead after the recount requested by Mary Norwood was completed. Norwood requested the recount after she lost to Bottoms in the Dec. 5 runoff by less than one percent of votes.

Norwood gained five votes while Bottoms lost six in the Fulton County recount, according to unofficial recount results. DeKalb County results remained the same.

Norwood still could pursue a legal challenge to the results. In the letter sent to county election offices requesting the recount, Norwood alleged several voting irregularities occurred during the runoff election.