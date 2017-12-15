Stormwater repairs to close Hillside Drive in Buckhead

A section of Hillside Drive, a residential street west of Chastain Park, will be closed during the day from Dec. 18-21, the Department of Watershed Management announced.

Hillside Drive between Broadland Road and Tuxedo Forest Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to repair the stormwater drainage system, the department said. The road will reopen each night.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone, and motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible, according to the department.