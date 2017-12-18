DeKalb CEO to give sewer consent decree update Dec. 19

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is slated to give an update Tuesday, Dec. 19, on the county’s work on fulfilling the sewer consent decree that was reached with the federal government in 2011.

The update will be given at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084. The update will also be broadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 23 for DeKalb residents, livestreamed at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dctv, filmed live on DeKalb’s Facebook page and live-tweeted with the hashtag #DeKalbConsentDecree.

Citizens unable to attend the meeting can submit questions on It’s in DeKalb’s Facebook page or Twitter account, @ItsInDeKalb.

In December 2011, DeKalb County reached a Clean Water Act settlement in the form of a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The 8½-year consent decree calls for significant levels of sanitary sewer system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and repair.

To date, DeKalb’s progress towards fulfilling the consent decree includes cleaning 150 miles of sewer, removing more than 5 tons of debris and completing 1,154 stream crossing inspections, according to a county press release.