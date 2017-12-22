Dunwoody to swear in new, returning council members Jan. 2

The Dunwoody City Council will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 at its new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road to swear in a new council member and two council members who were re-elected.

Tom Lambert will be sworn in as the new council member, replacing Doug Thompson, who decided not to seek re-election this year.

Pam Tallmadge and Jim Riticher will also be sworn in. They were re-elected to their posts.

The City Council election was held Nov. 7.

The next full City Council meeting will be Jan. 8.