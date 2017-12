GDOT: No Transform 285/400 lane closures Dec. 22-29

The Georgia Department of Transportation will not close any lanes on I-285/Ga. 400 for construction from Dec. 22 through 29 to avoid affecting holiday traffic.

GDOT is also suspending all construction-related lane closures on all Georgia interstates from noon on Dec. 23 through 10 p.m. on Dec. 26.

GDOT’s Transform 285/400 project to reconstruction the highway interchange has involved regular lane closures for months. Work will resume after the holidays.