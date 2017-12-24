DeKalb CEO to keynote Brookhaven’s third annual MLK Dinner Jan. 15

Brookhaven will host its third annual MLK Day Dinner and Program at Lynwood Park with a dinner and program Monday, Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

The event will feature DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond as keynote speaker, with additional speakers to be announced.

The event is held annually at the historical Lynwood Community Center, once the site of the segregated Lynwood schools, whose students integrated the DeKalb School System in 1968.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $10 each, and can be purchased at the Lynwood Community Center, 404-637-0542. The program is appropriate for all ages, and families are encouraged to attend.