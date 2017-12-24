Heritage Sandy Springs honors Volunteer of the Year

Erica Bibbey has been named Heritage Sandy Springs’ 2017 Volunteer of the Year award for leading the history and culture organization’s Outdoor Club and its new program of local hikes.
“An important part of our mission is enhancing and building community, and the Heritage Sandy Springs Outdoors Club has helped us make huge strides – pun intended – in this area,” said Carol Thompson, Heritage’s executive director, in a Dec. 6 award speech at the organization’s Blue Stone Road headquarters.
Heritage honored several other volunteers and organizations, including the Reporter Newspapers, which was honored as a “Community Partner.”
Among the others honored were:
Youth Volunteer of the Year, Ainslee Coombs
Group Volunteer, North Springs Charter High School’s Thespian Honor Troupe #4389
James Kambourian Landscape Award, Jim Brannon
Historic Achievement Award, Leslie Walden
Sandy Springs Festival Volunteer Award, Drew Mancini and Brent Schwieger
President’s Award, Bob and Susan Beard
Garnett Cobb Outstanding Volunteer Award, Danny Martin
For more about Heritage Sandy Springs, see heritagesandysprings.org.