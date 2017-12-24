Perimeter Adult Learning Services winter classes begin Jan. 8

Perimeter Adult Learning Services (PALS) will hold its Winter 2018 Monday program running for eight weeks beginning Jan. 8 and running through March 5, with no class on Jan. 15, at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road.

Classes will include: The Environmental Protection Agency and its Mission, The Industrial Revolution, Ellis Island and the History of Immigration, Shakespeare’s Henry V, Hamilton vs. Madison and the annual Great Decisions discussion.

Games of bridge and mahjong will also be played.

Classes are held from 10 to 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m to 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Cost is $45 for the eight weeks. Individual day sessions are $8. Lunch, which runs from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m., can be purchased in advance for $8 or can be brought from home.

Further information, including a more detailed summary of each class, can be found at www.palsonline.org or by calling the PALS office at 770-698-0801.