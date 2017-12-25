Atlanta middle schools to teach Atlanta City Design

Atlanta Public Schools announced its middle schools will begin teaching the Atlanta City Design this month.

The Atlanta City Design is an almost 400-page book released in September that is meant to guide Atlanta through projected population growth in the coming decades. It calls for increasing development in areas that can support it while limiting development and protecting the tree canopy in the rest of the city. It can be read in full at atlcitydesign.com.

Middle schools, including Sutton Middle School in Buckhead, will implement the project into their social studies curriculum this semester, a press release said. Ninth grade students will begin learning about the project in the 2018-2019 school year, according to the release.