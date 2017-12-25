DeKalb hosting free Community Emergency Response Team training

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is hosting two free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training classes.

The first nine-week class begins on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at DeKalb Fire Rescue Headquarters, 1950 West Exchange Place, Tucker, GA 30084.

A second nine-week CERT class begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at DeKalb Fire Rescue Headquarters.

Participants will learn what to do before, during and after a disaster. The training will also teach citizens to care for family members and neighbors.

Course topics include:

• Disaster preparedness

• Basic fire suppression

• Medical operations

• Light search-and-rescue operations

• Disaster psychology

• Team organization and terrorism

• Autism awareness

The class is free for DeKalb County citizens, and all participants must pass a background check. For more information or to register, contact Emergency Management Specialist Chayne Sparagowski at csparagowski@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-724-7812.