Dyana Bagby December 25, 2017.

DeKalb hosting free Community Emergency Response Team training

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is hosting two free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training classes.

The first nine-week class begins on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at DeKalb Fire Rescue Headquarters, 1950 West Exchange Place, Tucker, GA 30084.

A second nine-week CERT class begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at DeKalb Fire Rescue Headquarters.

Participants will learn what to do before, during and after a disaster. The training will also teach citizens to care for family members and neighbors.

Course topics include:

•           Disaster preparedness

•           Basic fire suppression

•           Medical operations

•           Light search-and-rescue operations

•           Disaster psychology

•           Team organization and terrorism

•           Autism awareness

The class is free for DeKalb County citizens, and all participants must pass a background check. For more information or to register, contact Emergency Management Specialist Chayne Sparagowski at csparagowski@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-724-7812.

