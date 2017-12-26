DeKalb free Christmas tree curbside pickup runs Dec. 26-Jan. 12

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will provide free Christmas tree curbside collection service for county residents from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12.

Trees will be collected during regularly scheduled sanitation collection service days. To participate, residents must remove all decorations from trees and place them curbside. Only trees 7-feet in height or less will be accepted. Trees that cannot be trimmed to the required size may be taken to the county-owned Seminole Road Landfill or collected by the Sanitation Division’s special collection unit when fees may apply.

Collected trees will be recycled and converted to mulch. This service provides an opportunity for residents to dispose of Christmas trees sustainably and free of charge.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.